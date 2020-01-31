Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Independence by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Independence by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.21. Independence has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

