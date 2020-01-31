Independent Bank Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 2,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

