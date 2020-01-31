Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 383,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after buying an additional 391,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $10,450,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

