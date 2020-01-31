Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.43. 228,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,853. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$48.03 and a 52 week high of C$74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.84.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

