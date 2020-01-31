Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 23,583 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 23,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $1,460,731.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,039.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QURE traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 39,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Uniqure by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.