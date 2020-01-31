Insight Folios Inc Acquires Shares of 2,870 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,990. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.