Insight Folios Inc Buys New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Invesco comprises about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.36. 2,407,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,738. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

