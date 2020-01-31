Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 187,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

