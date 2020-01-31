Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.53.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $286.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.76. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.67 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

