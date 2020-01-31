Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $26,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,925,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

