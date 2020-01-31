Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE:APH opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

