Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,466 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Allstate by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

