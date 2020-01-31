Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 8,641 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $31.39 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

