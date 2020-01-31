Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 455 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 28,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,833. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

