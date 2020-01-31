Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 3,856 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AerCap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

AerCap stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $62.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

