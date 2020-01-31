Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 728.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

