Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $312,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 78,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

