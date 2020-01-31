Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 285,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

