Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit comprises 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.31% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

