Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,040. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

