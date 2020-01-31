Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

