Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.
In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
