Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,347 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,870. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.