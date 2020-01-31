Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in BP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in BP by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,703,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.