Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 9,050,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

