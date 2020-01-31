Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $305.55. The company had a trading volume of 980,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

