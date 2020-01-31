InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get InterGroup alerts:

Shares of INTG stock remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 254. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.