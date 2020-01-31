Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.20 ($2.56) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

