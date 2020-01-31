Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.