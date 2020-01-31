Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Invacare stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.05. Invacare has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

