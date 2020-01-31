Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

