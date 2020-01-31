Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,555,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 231,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

