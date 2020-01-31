InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ICMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,948 shares of company stock worth $532,697 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

