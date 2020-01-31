Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Informa (INF)

Informa (LON: INF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/30/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90).
- 1/20/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/16/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – Informa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.
LON:INF traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 774.20 ($10.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 839.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12.
In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).
