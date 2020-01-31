Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

