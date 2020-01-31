Investors Buy High Volume of Hub Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,741% compared to the average daily volume of 126 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

HUBG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,715,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hub Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

