Investors Buy Large Volume of EZCORP Put Options (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,574 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 211,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,429. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

