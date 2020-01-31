Investors Buy Large Volume of Plains GP Put Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,363 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,128 put options.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after buying an additional 325,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 9,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

PAGP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 208,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

