IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,705 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 692,700 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 421,753 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in IQIYI by 297.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 322,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQIYI by 106.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 322,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.96. 85,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. CLSA upped their price objective on IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.