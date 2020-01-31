iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $41.20. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 52,567,800 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 407,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

