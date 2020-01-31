iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 2,153,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.