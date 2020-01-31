iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of IXN traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.01. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,955. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

