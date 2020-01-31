iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

