iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. 125,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,983. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.