iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.