iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $180.77. The company had a trading volume of 123,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

