iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.95. 21,858,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

