iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

