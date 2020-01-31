iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,820. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

