iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 514,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. 112,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,171. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

