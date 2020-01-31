Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 797,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. Itron’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

